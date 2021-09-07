CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Spindle Is A Zelda-Like Where You Play The Role Of Death... And A Pig

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Spindle's Kickstarter campaign has concluded with a grand total of €59,091 pledged. The game was already confirmed as coming to Switch. Done! That was a very exciting 32 days. We've had all the emotions you can have in a Kickstarter campaign. The endless joy on the first day when we collected over 9,000€. The doubts as to whether we will even make it in the days when we couldn't even collect 300€ a day. And then the last two days brought us over the magical limit of 55,000€!

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekTyrant

Assemble Entertainment Announces New ZELDA-Like Game XEL

Assemble Entertainment has announced their newest game being developed by Tiny Roar, XEL which will launch on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and Playstation 5 in 2022. XEL is a sci fi Zelda like game that looks pretty fun based on the trailer. Players will follow Reid who finds...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Playing ‘Splitgate’ well feels like you’re cheating, but that’s why it’s brilliant

Splitgate makes me cackle. A lot. It’s an arena shooter that puts cheeky, seemingly unfair kills on a pedestal – then implores you to dance around that pedestal, portalling about with the pent-up aggression of a testing facility victim who’s been handed an assault rifle. There are no puzzles here, though, unless you count the split-second calculation involved in whacking a portal at just the right angle to get the jump on a would-be assailant. Or the more relaxed, long-term calculation of just slapping a portal down in a high place, popping another somewhere relatively safe, then picking off your opponents as they scurry beneath you, like shooting fish in a barrel through a one-way mirror. It feels disgusting. It feels great. Thanks to some snazzy map design, though, it rarely feels cheap.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: If a Zelda Tactics Game Existed, How Should it Play?

Tactical games frustrate and fascinate me. I have been enthralled by several of them over the years, but have never been good at a single one. And they seem to be having a moment: Mario + Rabbids is getting a sequel. Project Triangle Strategy will be a Switch exclusive. The makers of XCOM are tossing some deep cut Marvel characters into the breach with Marvel Midnight Sons. And even one of the most frenetic series of the arcade run n’ gun era, Metal Slug, is due to jump genre with Metal Slug Tactics!
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Is There Any Cut Content From a Zelda Game You’d Like to See Included in a Future Remake?

Much as I discussed in the discovery of the lost Ocarina of Time beta rom, the final product we see in video games is often only a small part of what was conceptualized. Due to all sorts of things like different project direction, time crunch, and thought evolution, a concept can see all manner of development only to wind up left behind when a game hits store shelves. Oftentimes, we’ll only ever know about these ideas if a developer is kind enough to mention them in an art book or interview, but occasionally we see unfinished ideas in trailers, demos, and promotional materials leading up to the games release. Even more rare, sometimes those ideas suddenly return from the dead within DLC, remakes, and sequels. With how many cut content stories there are within the Zelda series, which ones would want to see brought to life?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Spindle
Destructoid

If you blow off Kakariko Village in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, there’s a secret scene

Over the years (ha, years!), people have found all sorts of wild Zelda: Breath of the Wild tricks, tips, and secrets. The community never ceases to amaze me, as I’m constantly finding new stuff every month that I’ve never seen in the hundreds upon hundreds of hours I’ve played it across multiple save files. And this one, which involves blowing off Impa in Kakariko Village, is a gem.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Lost in Random’ is like nothing you’ve ever played before

You’ve never played anything quite like Lost in Random. Now look, don’t get carried away by that statement, because I don’t want you thinking it’s some revolutionary experience, as such, only that there are elements within this game that I’ve never seen before. So let’s start with the most exciting...
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What Aspect of the Zelda Series Inspires You Most?

Life is rough. No matter our circumstances, everyone has something that they have to struggle with. To counterbalance the strife, mankind has used stories of heroes and their virtuous deeds to serve as a source of inspiration. Feeling inspired increases our hope and confidence, which helps us trudge through moments of difficulty. As each inspiration fades, we can turn to our rich history of lore to fine new sources. As an epic legend, the Zelda series is full to bursting with inspirational moments and great feats that Link has accomplished.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Spindle, a Zelda-esque action adventure game with a pig companion, coming to Switch

Not too long ago, developer Let’s GameDev managed to fund its new game Spindle through Kickstarter. The studio ultimately raised a total of €59,091. The idea behind Spindle is simple to understand, as it’s an action adventure game much like Zelda. You’ll be playing as “Death”, but you won’t be alone as a pig will accompany you on your entire journey.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Do You Prefer Linear or Open-Ended Zelda Dungeons?

Dungeons have been a central aspect of The Legend of Zelda since the beginning and are my favorite part of any Zelda adventure. They’ve been presented as caves, temples, trees, giant fish, and pirate ships. Most recently, Breath of the Wild’s Divine Beasts have been the source of dungeon-esque content, in the form of enormous, animal-shaped laser weapons. While their appearance and context has changed dramatically, they’ve continued to provide the same utility to the series; a more intense, focused segment of gameplay separate from the larger overworld. How that challenge is structured, in terms of puzzles, navigation, and presentation, has shifted over time into distinct groups and periods. While there are exceptions, Zelda dungeons have generally changed from labyrinthian complexity toward a more streamlined puzzler experience. Both approaches have their merits, but which do you prefer?
VIDEO GAMES
zeldauniverse.net

How music theory plays a paramount role in The Legend of Zelda games

Whether we realize it or not, The Legend of Zelda music has connected countless people around the world. From heroic ballads to catchy tunes, perilous fights, heartstring tuggers, adventurous marches, and so much more, Hyrule springs to life before our eyes and imaginations with the help of its remarkable sounds. The Legend of Zelda’s iconic music has certainly branded the video game series into a household name. Even in its humble beginnings in 1986, one can’t help but admire the first Zelda game’s epic theme song belting out its 8-bit splendor on the title screen.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

6 Games Like Deathloop You Should Play

With its assassins, supernatural abilities, and a mysterious time loop packed into a vibrant cartoon 1960s setting, Deathloop is pretty much everything we didn’t know we needed in a game. For a game where you’re essentially forced to die over and over again, Deathloop is chock-full of energy and quirky...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Vex Role: Where to Play Her

Vex is League of Legend's newest champion, a Yordle with an attitude. Where to play her is a pressing question, as her kit seems to be a strong well rounded set of skills that will allow her to roam and pressure the enemy well. Vex is confirmed to release with...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Step Aside, Nintendogs: It's Time To Punch Cats In Fisti-Fluffs

"Fast-paced physics-based cat tussling fun" — is that the pitch for upcoming game Fisti-Fluffs, or is that what happens when we try to give our darling Mittens a bath? The answer is both, but this article is about the former. Fisti-Fluffs is, as you can hopefully tell by the title,...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Fidget Toys Trading 3D, the relaxing game where you play and trade fidget toys, gets millions of downloads according to the AppMagic platform

FreePlay studio's relaxing casual title, Fidget Toys Trading 3D, has just nabbed the top spot as the most downloaded game in August according to the AppMagic platform. With 50 people in the FreePlay studio team, reaching this milestone for Fidget Toys Trading 3D is truly an impressive endeavor. The studio is currently ranked 10th in the hyper casual game publishing studios sphere according to Appmagic, and 14th among publishers in other categories all over the world. The studio aims to be at the top of the charts someday, becoming one of the top three publishers across the globe - and with its previous and equally successful titles Join Clash and Count Masters, it soon might not just be a pipe dream anymore.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Poll: WarioWare: Get It Together! Is Out Today On Switch, Are You Getting It?

It's not every day that you get a new WarioWare game to enjoy, but today sees the series' Switch debut with WarioWare: Get It Together!. The first WarioWare game since Gold on 3DS, Get It Together! takes the series in a slightly new direction by letting two players enjoy its microgames together for the first time. We really enjoyed our time with the game when playing it for review but some critics, while still mostly positive in their verdicts, weren't all as impressed with certain areas of its gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

16. Strange Flute (The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons)

The Strange Flute from Oracle of Ages and Seasons can be used to summon one of three animals: Ricky, the boxing kangaroo, Moosh, the flying blue bear, or Dimitri, a dodongo that can swim. You'll need to choose one of them to reach various areas in the game — I like Moosh the best, because he's adorable — and the Strange Flute will change its name and colour based on which one of the three you picked.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy