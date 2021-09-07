Spindle Is A Zelda-Like Where You Play The Role Of Death... And A Pig
Update: Spindle's Kickstarter campaign has concluded with a grand total of €59,091 pledged. The game was already confirmed as coming to Switch. Done! That was a very exciting 32 days. We've had all the emotions you can have in a Kickstarter campaign. The endless joy on the first day when we collected over 9,000€. The doubts as to whether we will even make it in the days when we couldn't even collect 300€ a day. And then the last two days brought us over the magical limit of 55,000€!www.nintendolife.com
