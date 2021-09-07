CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Faculty Summer Short Course on Course Design 2021 - A CTLO (Online) Short Course

caltech.edu
 9 days ago

The CTLO will be offering its 6th Faculty Summer Short Course on (Re)Designing your Class (Online!) The Faculty Summer Short Course (FSSC) on Course Design has been developed for faculty who are either teaching a new course in the upcoming academic year, or who desire to re-think or re-design a course that they have previously taught. Facilitated by Dr. Jenn Weaver, Associate Director for University Teaching at the CTLO, the FSSC is a 2-part short course offered annually since 2016, addressing the process of backwards design from start to finish. Topics include learning outcomes, active learning, assessments, overall class structure, and inclusive classroom practices.

www.caltech.edu

Comments / 0

Related
ricethresher.org

Design, cryptocurrency, and crochet: Student instructors talk college courses

Rice students have the chance to teach other students in college courses. The Thresher talked to four current student instructors to learn more about their courses and their experiences. Students can still add COLL courses — exploring topics like deep listening, cooperative storytelling, and Cleopatra — to their schedule before the add deadline on Friday, Sept. 10.
ENTERTAINMENT
uiowa.edu

Course Design Institute for Sustainability Courses

Preparing to submit a course for the new Sustainability Gen Ed requirement? This semester-long series will provide hands-on support in the process of (re)designing a course. Participants will connect with other faculty members and learn from special guests who will provide insight into teaching about sustainability. Join us from 1...
EDUCATION
caltech.edu

Fall Course Design and Technology Consultations

Academic Media Technologies (AMT) and the Center for Teaching, Learning and Outreach (CTLO) are offering daily consultation times for Caltech faculty and instructors planning their fall 2021 courses, at various times, weekdays starting Monday, September 13 through Friday, September 24, 2021. Consultants will be available by sign-up to discuss instructional...
COLLEGES
caltech.edu

Piazza Workshop: Online Course Q&A Tool

This workshop has been postponed and will be rescheduled to a future date. Please check back with the CTLO website, http://ctlo.caltech.edu. This workshop with Piazza representatives will demonstrate how Piazza helps students interact their classmates, TAs, and professors. Piazza Features:. Piazza creates a learning environment that allows students to collaborate...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Course#New Course#Course Design#Fssc
pfonline.com

Registration Open for CCAI’s Two Online Finishing Courses

The Chemical Coaters Association International (CCAI) Finishing Academy is offering two online courses this Fall, Powder Coating and Liquid Coating, each set to begin on October 4, 2021. The Finishing Academy opened this summer with the Powder Coating online course and it was an overwhelming success. CCAI Executive Director Anne Goyer notes that the students who took the course found it to be very valuable and were excited about the upcoming fall courses.
EDUCATION
Business Insider

The 14 best online graphic design courses in 2021

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Great graphic design involves sharp layouts, images, colors, and typography. We rounded up some of the best online graphic design courses on platforms like Coursera and Udemy. To learn how we cover Education and Personal Development, you can...
COMPUTERS
Watauga Democrat

Blowing Rock's STEM scholarship recipients report on their summer courses

BLOWING ROCK — They each took different course. One was a virtual course, the others in-person but all six of the Blowing Rock School students receiving scholarships from the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce to participate in the coursework of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics came away with new nuggets of learning and perspective.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
tamu.edu

Ocean engineering hosts 50th annual Dredging Engineering Short Course

For 50 years, the Department of Ocean Engineering’s Center for Dredging Studies (CDS) at Texas A&M University has hosted an annual Dredging Engineering Short Course for professionals around the world. Though this past year it had to move to an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the five-day course still upheld its reputation and legacy as a world-class continuing education experience by bringing in esteemed lecturers from the dredging industry, government and academia to present the latest science and technological advances in the field.
INDUSTRY
The Sweet Setup

Introducing: Focus Course Academy (Fall 2021 Cohort)

I wasted years of my life doing things wrong. My schedule was a mess — I was constantly busy and overwhelmed. My task list was longer than my arm. New ideas and opportunities quickly turned into burdens because I had too much going on already…. And, worst of all, I...
EDUCATION
TechRadar

Best online courses and online class sites of 2021

Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. Long gone are the days of having to attend a college to take a class. Now, with available learning platforms, through the use of video streaming, there are a wide variety of skills that can be learned from the comfort of your abode.
EDUCATION
djmag.com

Six-week online course in DJing launched by Guildhall School of Music & Drama

A six-week online course in DJing has been launched by Guildhall School of Music & Drama. The programme is led by London-based drum & bass stalwart DJ Sweetpea, and is open to anyone aged 18 and over who wants to learn how to identify tempos, time signatures, and the art of a great blend. No prior skills are required, and female-identifying candidates are encouraged to apply. Technical setup and three-channel mixing will also be on the syllabus.
EDUCATION
UC Santa Cruz

UC Santa Cruz course tutorial wins national online learning award

Three UC Santa Cruz staff members have been honored for creating an online instruction tutorial last year after the campus shut down and suspended in-person teaching because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Tassio, director of online education, Aaron Zachmeier, associate director for instructional design and development, and Nandini Bhattacharya, associate...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
raritanval.edu

Online Enrichment Courses Offered for Kids, Teens this Fall

Raritan Valley Community College, in partnership with Black Rocket, is offering several virtual enrichment courses this fall for children and teens ages 8-14. Start dates vary from September to November. Some of offerings include:. • Coding Academy. • YouTube® FX Masters. • Minecraft® Modders. • Roblox® Makers. • YouTube® Content...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
chartercollege.edu

Self-Discipline and Other Keys to Success in Online Courses

Online courses offer a lot of convenience and flexibility, especially if you’re trying to balance a job and family life with your studies. If you’re an adult learner, these benefits often make online learning a better choice than traditional in-person classes. But online classes do require you to exercise some important skills if you want to succeed. Self-motivation, organization, and accountability are just a few keys to success when you take an online course.
bigeasymagazine.com

5 Benefits of an Online Course at Any Age

When you think of students, you may think of young adults or those under 25. However, this is not the case, as anyone who is learning something new is a student, and this can apply to anyone at any age. Studying a course or learning new skills later in life is incredibly beneficial, whether it is for personal or professional reasons. If you are looking to advance in your career, change jobs or just learn about a new interest, then there are plenty of online training options available for you. Here are just five benefits of taking an online course at any age.
EDUCATION
aspiremetro.com

For Empty Nesters, New Construction And Design Are Par For The Course

Beecher and Robin Abeles were looking for a designer when they realized they already knew the perfect one. Years earlier, the Abeles had bought the home of interior designer Pam Maher (of Pam Maher Design). They sensed this personal connection would help them feather their new nest. “They bought my...
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy