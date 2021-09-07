Faculty Summer Short Course on Course Design 2021 - A CTLO (Online) Short Course
The CTLO will be offering its 6th Faculty Summer Short Course on (Re)Designing your Class (Online!) The Faculty Summer Short Course (FSSC) on Course Design has been developed for faculty who are either teaching a new course in the upcoming academic year, or who desire to re-think or re-design a course that they have previously taught. Facilitated by Dr. Jenn Weaver, Associate Director for University Teaching at the CTLO, the FSSC is a 2-part short course offered annually since 2016, addressing the process of backwards design from start to finish. Topics include learning outcomes, active learning, assessments, overall class structure, and inclusive classroom practices.www.caltech.edu
