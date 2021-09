Each year local young ladies get all pretty and fancy to run for the Klickitat County Fair and Rodeo Queen. These ladies are competing against each other to take home the crown and promote the Fair and rodeo all over the state for the next year. Our rodeo queen is a not just curls and sparkles; she is a promoter, an encourager, and of course a role model. Our 2020 rodeo queen set a sterling example, and everyone anticipates the best from the newest rodeo queen, Micaela Gutierez.

KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO