In part 3 in our series on equity, Mary Bacon, Ph.D. will explore how our unconscious associations get in the way of our public embrace of the concept of equity. How often have we asked ourselves: “Where did that comment come from?” or “Why did I do that?” when we noticed ourselves thinking or behaving in a manner that was inconsistent with what we say we believe? Most of us find ourselves at times making unwarranted assumptions about people from other groups—assumptions that may influence how we evaluate or treat them, without being clear about the source of our judgements or prejudices.

MENLO PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO