Moeen Ali hopes he can help calm his team-mates on the field and inspire his community off it after being named as England’s vice-captain for this week’s fourth Test against India.With Ben Stokes on hiatus and Jos Buttler leaving the squad to prepare for the arrival of his second child, Joe Root found himself looking for a new right-hand man at the Kia Oval.James Anderson has done the job before and has 165 caps worth of experience behind him, while Surrey opener Rory Burns is a well-travelled skipper in the county game. But it was Moeen who got the nod,...

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO