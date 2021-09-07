Europe's high energy prices are just the beginning

Natural gas markets have rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue this massive parabolic run. That being said, it is difficult to chase a train like this, because quite frankly this has been over the top. Now that we are well above the $5.25 level, where we go next as far as the upside is concerned it is more or less a gas, with $5.50 being the most likely of candidates.

