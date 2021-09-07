CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe's high energy prices are just the beginning

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean energy prices might be at record levels, but there is still room for prices to run, according to a Bloomberg analysis. Of course, natural gas prices are soaring everywhere-not just in Europe. The US benchmark price for natural gas has nearly doubled over the last year, with front-month Henry Hub prices reaching $4.690/MMBtu as of September 6. And that's despite record natural gas production in hot basins like Appalachia.

