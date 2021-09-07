CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simon Helberg on Why Big Bang Theory Ending Brought Major Career 'Opportunities'

By Jenny Desborough
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Simon Helberg has branched out from his well-known role as Howard Wolowitz in the movie "Annette". The Big Bang Theory actor sat down with Newsweek to discuss taking career "left turns".

