As a developer, we need to ensure readability, writability, and reliability of the program we are writing. If we take a git repo multiple contributors write or modify hundreds of lines of codes each day, new contributors come in as few go out. So to make the codebase consistent, we have to follow certain standards. For example certain code formatting styles (black) or linting style (flake8) etc. Usually, these sanity checks take place before submitting (commit) the code for review, also there can be actions that need to be done after submitting, something like maintaining an internal log.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 2 DAYS AGO