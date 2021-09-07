'Thor Love and Thunder': The Grueling Training Regime for MCU Stars Revealed
Natalie Portman is the most recent star to talk about what it took to make her strong for her MCU return in "Thor: Love and Thunder."www.newsweek.com
Natalie Portman is the most recent star to talk about what it took to make her strong for her MCU return in "Thor: Love and Thunder."www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0