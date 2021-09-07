CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP’s Promised Jan. 6 Probe Has One Problem: No One Wants It

By Sam Brodey, Matt Fuller, Asawin Suebsaeng
Daily Beast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen he appeared before the press on July 21, the day that Speaker Nancy Pelosi booted two Republicans from a panel to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a pledge. “We will run our own investigation,” the California Republican said. “Why was...

POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Schumer and McConnell dig in on the debt ceiling

Lots of news this afternoon. Get used to it. It will be like this all month. Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER spoke on the Senate floor earlier today. Highlights:. — Reconciliation update: Schumer says committees in the House and Senate will indeed meet their Wednesday deadline for having legislative text. The next step is for chairs to brief the entire caucus, which will offer feedback.
CONGRESS & COURTS

