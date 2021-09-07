CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Was the ‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh as Bad as We Were Led to Believe?

By Nick Schager
Daily Beast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly in Detainee 001, Greg Barker’s documentary about John Walker Lindh (aka the “American Taliban”), author and journalist John Wray wonders aloud, “Why is treason worse than any other crime?” The answer seems quite simple—treason is a betrayal of trust between individuals and their birth nation, its citizens, and its core values—but Wray confesses that he can’t intellectually grasp the reasons why this misdeed is so loathed. It’s a somewhat baffling moment that receives no further examination, and as such, it’s a handy encapsulation of Showtime’s latest documentary out Sept. 10, which is seemingly timed to the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

