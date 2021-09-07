CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2 Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

By Sameer Padole/Investing.com
investing.com
 8 days ago

Indian equity indices continued their winning streak with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty at fresh new high levels. BSE Sensex surged 2.37% to close at 58,296.91 on September 6, whereas NSE Nifty surpassed the 17,350 mark to end at 17,377.80. IT and realty stocks led the rally that was partly pulled by banking stocks. Metal stocks showed a mixed bag with NALCO, Vedanta, Hindalco, and Hindustan Zinc (NS: HZNC ) settling in green. Those who closed in red included SAIL (NS: SAIL ), NMDC (NS: NMDC ), Tata Steel (NS: TISC ), and JSW Steel (NS: JSTL ). Here we are covering two stocks with a solid potential to generate decent returns going ahead.

