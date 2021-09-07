Local news in brief, Sept. 7
A 6-year-old girl from Colorado Springs was fatally injured Sunday evening while on a ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs. In a news release, the Garfield County Coroner’s Office said it was dispatched at 7:44 p.m. Sunday to the Haunted Mine Drop ride at the amusement park. Immediately following the incident, Glenwood Caverns employees initiated first aid until paramedics with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department arrived and determined the child had died, the release says.www.aspendailynews.com
