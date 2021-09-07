CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

What's for lunch? Easy no-cooking hummus and veggie bowl

By Kelly McCarthy
GMA
GMA
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DF5YH_0boWheOh00
Healthy Fitness Meals

As summer comes to a close it's time to think about lunch ideas for school and the office.

"Good Morning America" Food is taking the legwork out of lunch prep and sharing delicious meals that can be prepped in the morning or made ahead to easily pack.

Rena Awada, a mother of five and founder of Healthyfitnessmeals, shared this easy protein-packed grain and veggie bowl with hummus that's both fresh and filling.

Hummus Quinoa Veggie Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rfBqp_0boWheOh00
Healthy Fitness Meals

This delicious vegetarian recipe is nutritious and full of flavor. Plus, it's easy to make with no cooking needed and comes together in nearly 20 minutes.

Ingredients

1 cucumber diced

2 cups cherry tomatoes halved

A small bunch of parsley chopped

4 spring onions thinly sliced

1 small red onion sliced

4 tablespoons Greek yogurt

2 cups cooked quinoa

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

For the homemade hummus

1 15-ounce chickpeas can, rinsed and drained

1 garlic cloves

2 tablespoons olive oil

2-3 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon tahini, optional

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika plus more to sprinkle

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Place all hummus ingredients into a food processor and pulse until smooth.

Divide the cooked quinoa among four bowls, then add cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, a spoonful of yogurt and a dollop of hummus.

Sprinkle with smoked paprika, sea salt, freshly ground black pepper and add a drizzle of olive oil and vinegar. Enjoy!

Comments / 0

Related
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Mashed

In The Pioneer Woman's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

Celebrity chef Ree Drummond has inspired many home cooks with her delicious recipes over the years. As per Taste of Home, she reckons that anybody can start cooking as long as they motivate themselves and practice as much as possible. "You have to do it and do it and do it. And you'll mess up a lot and it won't turn out exactly right," she said. "But then one day you'll just make like the best meal ever."
RECIPES
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Mayonnaise

When it comes to condiments, people tend to be passionate about their choice, whether it be the nostalgic variety always on hand throughout their childhood, or an even better option they discovered later in life. Mayonnaise, the creamy spread consisting of egg, oil, and an acid emulsified together, is no exception.
RECIPES
news9.com

Cowboy Soup

Brown the meat in a large soup pot with the onions. Drain off any excess grease and return the pot to the stovetop. Stir in the water and stock along with the mushrooms, pepper, and shredded carrot. Bring to a boil and stir in the barley and cook according to...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Veggie#Add Oil#Oil And Vinegar#Food Drink#Healthyfitnessmeals#Hummus Quinoa Veggie Bowl#Greek#Instructions Place
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
RECIPES
themanual.com

The 4 Best Casserole Dishes You Need to Eat

Casseroles. How does one describe a casserole? For some, it conjures up the image of mothers placing a big pan of something or other on the table for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. For others, it’s comfort food that is loaded with different ingredients. Even yet, others may not even realize what a casserole is. That’s why we had to do a little digging.
RECIPES
TechRadar

I discovered this air fryer trick and it’s a game-changer for making fries

French fries are one of the tastiest treats you can indulge in. These crisp crunchy sticks of potato, which were created in the 1780s, have become a staple at dinner times. Traditionally deep-fried in gallons of oil, you’re now just as likely to use one of the best air fryers, which circulate hot air around food to crisp it rather than relying on oil, to get your weekly, or daily, fix of French fries.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
30Seconds

30-Minute Chicken & Dumplings Recipe: This From Scratch Chicken & Dumplings Recipe Is Grandma Tested & Approved

I know I've struck gold with a recipe when it gets my grandma's seal of approval! Try this easy chicken and dumplings recipe on your family tonight. So good!. In a bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt, to taste. Cut the butter into the dry ingredients with a fork or pastry blender. Stir in milk, mixing with a fork until the dough forms a ball.
RECIPES
Upworthy

This is what school lunches look like around the world

For those of us who grew up in the United States eating lunch in a cafeteria, the idea of looking at a bunch of trays of school food may be less than compelling. But what's surprisingly interesting, however, is what children from the rest of the world are eating instead. Check out these common lunch dishes from around the globe and let us know they seem accurate.
FOOD & DRINKS
eatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
RECIPES
Reader's Digest

If You See Red Stuff on Your Lettuce, This Is What It Is

Summer is a season where people often grab cold food to eat. Some love a good cucumber soup or pasta salad, whereas others reach for watermelon pizza. If you’re short on time, one of the easiest cold meals to whip up is a good salad. It’s best to make your salad with fresh ingredients, so what happens when you reach into the refrigerator and find that you have red stuff on your lettuce? Don’t chuck out the whole head! Just romaine calm, because it’s an easy problem to fix. Something else you also shouldn’t throw away: spotted or bumpy eggs.
FOOD & DRINKS
thespruceeats.com

Hash Brown Casserole With Sour Cream

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) This delicious hash brown casserole is perfect for a large brunch or dinner, or take it along to a potluck gathering. It comes together by using sour cream and two types of soup: cream of celery and cream of chicken.
RECIPES
country1037fm.com

Halloween Cream Cheese Poundcake

When you find a great base recipe for your cream cheese pound cake, you build upon that treasure. As Halloween is creeping around the corner, I could of swore I saw Halloween candy in the stores already. That’s where Ms. Geneva Potts, pound cake comes into play. For this recipe below I will be adding 2 tablespoons of pumpkin spice to the batter, but feel free to add as much as you’d like.
FOOD & DRINKS
Telegraph

Chicken Milanese recipe

Milanese, which is breaded meat, is sometimes made from veal or pork, very thinly sliced, but we do it with chicken at my restaurant. It’s a great comfort dish. At home we just have it with a simple tomato salad. In a tribute to the anglicised version, I’m also suggesting it with spaghetti and tomato sauce here – you don’t get that in Italy.
RECIPES
foxsanantonio.com

How to make taco pasta salad

Amy Hatton is adding some Mexican flair to a traditional pasta salad. Your family will love her recipe for taco pasta salad. 1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef, cooked and grease drained. 1 packet taco seasoning. 1/2 cup water. 2 cups seeded and diced tomatoes; or cherry or grape tomatoes,...
RECIPES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cajun Potato Salad

Star of TV’s “Thyme for Sharing with Lara Lyn Carter” and author of “Skinny Southern,” Lara Lyn Carter was cooking with her grandmother before she was tall enough to see over the kitchen counter. Through years of exploring Southern cuisine, history and lifestyles, she has become Georgia’s go-to authority on Southern entertaining, and her numerous cookbooks continue to win over large audiences. In recent years, Carter has turned her attention to clean, healthy cooking including a commitment to gluten-free and refined-sugar-free cuisine.
RECIPES
mashed.com

Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Trick To Keep Your Veggies From Browning

Gordon Ramsay is a genius in the kitchen, that's no secret, even though his techniques might be a little abrasive at times, he's still a master. The only thing hotter than his temper might be his passion for cooking, he creates some delicious recipes and has developed a ton of genius tricks throughout the years for preparing, preserving, and presenting food. His YouTube channel features a video full of useful tips that chefs of all skill levels can use.
RECIPES
GMA

GMA

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy