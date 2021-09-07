What's for lunch? Easy no-cooking hummus and veggie bowl

Healthy Fitness Meals

As summer comes to a close it's time to think about lunch ideas for school and the office.

"Good Morning America" Food is taking the legwork out of lunch prep and sharing delicious meals that can be prepped in the morning or made ahead to easily pack.

Rena Awada, a mother of five and founder of Healthyfitnessmeals, shared this easy protein-packed grain and veggie bowl with hummus that's both fresh and filling.

Hummus Quinoa Veggie Bowl

Healthy Fitness Meals

This delicious vegetarian recipe is nutritious and full of flavor. Plus, it's easy to make with no cooking needed and comes together in nearly 20 minutes.

Ingredients

1 cucumber diced

2 cups cherry tomatoes halved

A small bunch of parsley chopped

4 spring onions thinly sliced

1 small red onion sliced

4 tablespoons Greek yogurt

2 cups cooked quinoa

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

For the homemade hummus

1 15-ounce chickpeas can, rinsed and drained

1 garlic cloves

2 tablespoons olive oil

2-3 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon tahini, optional

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika plus more to sprinkle

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Place all hummus ingredients into a food processor and pulse until smooth.

Divide the cooked quinoa among four bowls, then add cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, a spoonful of yogurt and a dollop of hummus.

Sprinkle with smoked paprika, sea salt, freshly ground black pepper and add a drizzle of olive oil and vinegar. Enjoy!