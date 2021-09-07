Vivial Named “Best Content Writing Service” For Fourth Straight Year in Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

With over 10,000 inaugural members, The Next CMO Community provides a new forum for sharing best practices in marketing leadership. Plannuh Inc., makers of the world’s leading AI-driven marketing leadership platform, today announced The Next CMO Community, an online forum where marketing leaders can share their expertise and help fellow marketers improve their performance. Plannuh decided to build this new community because of the extremely positive reception to the book written by the Plannuh leadership team, “The Next CMO: A Guide to Operational Effectiveness,” now available in a second edition. With over 10,000 inaugural members of the community, The Next CMO is already an influential voice for marketing leadership topics.

