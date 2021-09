Tom Hardy clearly knows how to make an entrance. And what better way to make a red carpet appearance than with the perfect date?. For the Venom: Let There Be Carnage premiere in London, which took place on September 14, Hardy decided to step out with none other than his pup, Blue, a French Bulldog. And honestly, we are here for it. In fact, it just feels like Blue was the real star of this red carpet, even if we are fans of Tom Hardy too.

