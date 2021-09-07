Being a young person in the entertainment industry can come with a lot of challenges. So far, though, Cyrus Arnold has managed to navigate them with ease. Still just a teenager, Cyrus has already shown and proven that he has what it takes to work alongside some of the best in the business. The foundation he’s been laying for his career has already opened up lots of doors for him, and there’s no doubt that even more will be opening in the future. Despite not making any on-screen appearances so far in 2021, Cyrus has quite a few projects in the works that will carry him through the rest of the year and into 2022. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Cyrus Arnold.