Following up on their M992 that dropped in 2020, JJJJound and New Balance have teamed up once again to rework the 990v4 shoe. Teased via Instagram, the anticipated kicks arrive in a tonal navy look. The sneaker is constructed with a mesh base on the upper, which is accompanied by suede overlays throughout. Hits of black are added to the shoelaces, tongue and collar, while the “N” branding takes center stage on the laterals. The design is complete with JJJJound’s logo printed on the footbed.

APPAREL ・ 14 DAYS AGO