CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

BANDAI Releases Palm-Sized Nike Dunk Highs in Gashapon Toy Capsules

By Store
hypebeast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANDAI‘s capsule toy brand Gashapon is releasing miniature versions of popular. Dunk High colorways complete with a shoebox and wrapping paper. The 48 x 25 mm palm-sized shoeboxes are encased in a plastic toy machine capsule and feature 10 coveted Nike Dunk High silhouettes. Options include “Michigan“, “Iowa,” “St. John’s,” “UNLV,” “Syracuse,” “Villanova,” and “Kentucky” collegiate colorways, as well as “Beijing” and Midnight Navy fragment design collaborative Dunks, and a “Secret” mini sneaker that has yet to be revealed.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
SneakerFiles

Jordan 6-17-23 ‘Black Metallic’ Releasing Soon

We recently showcased the ‘Carmine’ pair, and now we take a look at the ‘Black Metallic’ Jordan 6-17-23. The model last dropped in 2014 and so far for 2021, we have two colorways releasing. This Jordan 6-17-23 combines elements from the Air Jordan 6 and the Air Jordan 17. When...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Nike Adds "Red Lipstick" to the Air Jordan 14 Low

Following Aleali May’s “Fortune” iteration, Nike‘s Air Jordan 14 Low has been reworked once again — this time, in “Red Lipstick.”. The upcoming women’s sneaker is dominantly covered in stark black and crafted from premium matte leather material. Meanwhile, striking pops of red can be found on the tongue, throat and collar. Sticking to the colorway’s name, the insoles are printed with red lipstick marks along with a white Jumpman logo. Rounding out the silhouette are the jeweled badge on the lateral and the speckled black midsoles accompanied by a silver midfoot shank.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 Mid ‘NYC’ Releasing in Cool Grey

Nike will have several Air Force 1s releasing for NYC. Recently, we showcased the ‘Yankees’ pair, and now, we take a look at the NYC Air Force 1 Mid in ‘Cool Grey.’. This Nike Air Force 1 Mid features a Cool Grey, White, and Metallic Silver color combination. Highlighted with Grey leather on the base while ‘NYC’ hits the tongue labels, ankle strap, insoles, and heel. Next, we have a Milky Jewel Swoosh on the panels, a White midsole, and a Grey rubber outsole that finishes the look.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” Releases Tomorrow

After first being teased in early November 2020, the Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” is finally set to release tomorrow, September 4th. Unquestionably inspired by one of its immediate predecessor’s inaugural styles, the Jordan 6‘s predominantly greyscale arrangement looks right at home on Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line. As with the Air Jordan 7, the titular “Bordeaux” hue makes an appearance on the neoprene tongue, the geometric pattern on the tongue, the spine and outsole. Some sneaker enthusiasts may criticize Team Jumpman’s decision to overhaul #23’s sixth model with another silhouette’s colorway, but the choice seems fitting given the AJ VI’s 30th anniversary.
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Kentucky State
sneakernews.com

A New Speed-Lacing System Lands On The Nike Air Max 95

A year removed from its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 continues to deliver compelling options to savvy and casual sneaker enthusiasts alike. For its latest proposition, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design has opted for an autumn-friendly “Khaki/Black” colorway complete with a non-standard speed-lacing system clad in “Total Orange.”. Slightly...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 14 Low "Lipstick" Supplies Vivacious Two-Tone Style

Part of Jordan Brand‘s fall 2021 Air Jordan retro collection, the Air Jordan 14 Low “Lipstick” is a vivacious women’s style with premium construction and a two-tone color scheme. Now, ahead of its arrival, we’ve been given a closer look at the “Lipstick” — a design that serves as a colorful complement to the muted, makeup-inspired Air Jordan 4 “Shimmer.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 Low Part of the ‘Alter & Reveal’ Pack

Nike Sportswear will debut the ‘Alter & Reveal’ collection, which allows you to tear your shoe apart. One of the models to debut is the classic Air Force 1 Low. This Nike Air Force 1 comes dressed in a Tan, Black, White, and Red color combination. Constructed with netting on the panels and toe box which is meant to be torn. The pair also has suede and leather on the overlays, and ‘Alter & Reveal’ is printed on the insoles. Finally, a White midsole and matching rubber outsole finish the look.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG "Patent Bred" Release Date, Info, Price

Model: Air Jordan 1 "Patent Bred" Editor's Notes: Debating the most iconic sneakers of all time could take you all day (or a lifetime) but predicting which silhouettes and colorways might make it into that debate may prove an easier task. For the well-versed sneakerhead, the Nike Air Jordan 1 "Bred" probably comes to mind.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bandai#Nike Dunk#Toy Machine#Gashapon Toy Capsules#Unlv#Syracuse#Villanova#Gashapon World#Instagram A#Pok Mon Center
sneakernews.com

A Cordura-Covered Nike Air Force 1 Low Appears In “Cargo Khaki”

As summer’s end fast approaches, NIKE, Inc. has begun swapping vibrant pastels and ultra-breathable footwear with more drab and protective options. Among those styles, handfuls of a Nike Air Force 1 Low featuring Cordura fabric are expected. Akin to previously-released weather-ready propositions from Nike Sportswear, the newly-surfaced pair indulges in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia Beach-themed Nike shoe sold out in 15 minutes. What’s next for Chesapeake man who designed them?

Kenny Jones was driving back from New York when his stepmother called, saying a package arrived with his name on it. It was his birthday. His wife looked at him and said his shoes came in the mail. Jones designed a Virginia Beach-inspired Nike SB Dunk, which won an Instagram contest in March. The sneaker he originally drew on an 8.5-by-11-inch piece of paper went through a five-month ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus Armors Itself With Cordura For Fall/Winter 2021

Cordura is an extremely underutilized material in sneakers. Though lauded for durability, it’s only crossed the odd release. Nike, thankfully, is in the fabric’s corner, using it to upgrade pairs like this upcoming Air Max Plus. To better prepare for the upcoming Fall/Winter season, the offering does more than just...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Nike Gives the Dunk High a Vintage Look

In addition to reissuing several original colorways this year, Nike will soon drop a new iteration of the Dunk that looks like they could’ve been part of the initial release back in the 1980s. Official Nike product images have surfaced of a new grey makeup of the Dunk High that’s...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Sole Collector

Nike Readies Dunk Lows That Are Fit for a Champion

Before the vibrant styles and collaborations of the 2000s, the Nike Dunk Low was mostly known for bold, two-tone colorways that denoted team spirit on the court in the college ranks. In the midst of the more outlandish drops, Nike is serving up a Dunk Low that carries its tradition forth.
SHOPPING
SneakerFiles

Fragment x Nike Dunk High ‘Tokyo’ Official Images

After releasing the Fragment x Nike Dunk High ‘Beijing’ in June, Fujiwara Hiroshi, and Nike will debut their next Dunk High in Black and Navy and a tribute to Tokyo. This Nike Dunk High is inspired by the 2010 Fragment x Nike Dunk High ‘City Pack’ while using a similar color scheme as the ‘New York’ pair. However, the 2021 iteration will have alternate color blocking and will represent Tokyo. Utilizing the same color blocking as the Beijing pair, we have Midnight Navy on the panels, ankle, and toe. Next, we have Fragment’s double lightning bolt logo on the lateral ankle and insoles, while a White midsole with additional branding and a Black rubber outsole finishes the look.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Nike Dunk High Emerges With Neutral-Toned Uppers and Aged Midsoles

Just when it feels like we’ve seen produce its Dunk High in nearly every colorway possible, it fashions another. The classic hoops-turned-lifestyle model’s momentum simply cannot be stopped, and this season it will be increasing its output with a brand new gray colorway that comes stacked above pre-aged midsoles. Official...
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Nike Dunk High LX "Toasty" Sneaker Release Information

What We're Saying: The Nike Dunk has without a doubt become one of this year's most popular silhouettes, seeing both coveted collaborations including UNDEFEATED, Off-White™, and fragment, as well as must-have general release drops including the Camo Pack, Metallic Silver, and more. Gearing up for the colder season, Nike has...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Sizes For the Nike Air Max Pre-Day ‘Light Bone’ Are Still Available

Although the Nike Air Max Pre-Day “Light Bone” was released last month, people are still searching for the style. Luckily for sneaker fans who want to add a pair to their rotation, they can still get a pair for retail. Available now via the Nike SNKRS app is the Nike Air Max Pre-Day “Light Bone” in sizes ranging from a men’s size 6 up to a men’s size 15. The shoe comes with a $140 price tag. The sportswear branding unveiled the Air Max Pre-Day shoe during this year’s celebration of Air Max Day, a brand-created holiday observed annually on March 26...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk High LX “Toasty” Appears In A Spring-Ready Colorway

With little effort, the Nike Dunk has maintained its reputation as one of the culture’s most prolific silhouettes. And while many still prefer the simple, two-toned look of the “Be True To Your School” pack, there’s still equal and vocal demand for innovation. The Dunk High LX “Toasty” is just that: a reserved but still transformative take on a classic quite a few decades old.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike SB Blazer Mid Premium ‘Acclimate Pack’ Releasing in Sport Spice

Recently, we showcased the ‘Noble Green’ pair, and now, Nike SB will debut the ‘Sport Spice’ iteration of the Blazer Mid Premium, a part of the ‘Acclimate Pack’ for Fall. This Nike SB Blazer Mid comes dressed in a Jade Smoke, Black, White, and Sport Spice color combination. Highlighted with...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy