BANDAI Releases Palm-Sized Nike Dunk Highs in Gashapon Toy Capsules
BANDAI‘s capsule toy brand Gashapon is releasing miniature versions of popular. Dunk High colorways complete with a shoebox and wrapping paper. The 48 x 25 mm palm-sized shoeboxes are encased in a plastic toy machine capsule and feature 10 coveted Nike Dunk High silhouettes. Options include “Michigan“, “Iowa,” “St. John’s,” “UNLV,” “Syracuse,” “Villanova,” and “Kentucky” collegiate colorways, as well as “Beijing” and Midnight Navy fragment design collaborative Dunks, and a “Secret” mini sneaker that has yet to be revealed.hypebeast.com
