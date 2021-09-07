CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brickbat: Throw Some More Rights on the Barbie

By Charles Oliver
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Australian legislature has passed a law allowing the police to hack the devices of anyone targeted as part of an investigation. Under the law, cops can take over that person's social media accounts, and copy, delete, add to or modify data, all without that person's knowledge or consent. Cops won't have to get a judge to sign off on these warrants. Rather, they will go to an administrative review panel. Supporters say the new law will make it easier for police to combat terrorism and child exploitation.

