Apple Roundup: Everything we know about iPhone 13

Today is one of the days marked on the calendar for many people from all over the world, and it is that Apple products generate so much expectation that few can avoid missing the famous Apple Event 2021. Year after year, those from Cupertino convene their most anticipated event during the month of September and in this year 2021, today was the 14th the date chosen by Apple for the presentation of its novelties. This event is where it is presented every year the new iPhone, which this time comes in four versions and accompanied by other products.

