Pre-market futures are peeking back into the green this morning, perhaps getting some early nibbles in case we are not, in fact, in the midst of a 5% correction in the market. We also have some big economic reports bearing good news in terms of growth (in New York State) in September, while price inflation takes a powder on imports for the month of August. Currently, the Nasdaq is +30 points, the Dow is +25 and the S&P 500 is +6.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 HOURS AGO