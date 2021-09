A Google Clock bug appears to be doing the rounds, and while it doesn’t do any damage to your phone, the potential for unintended consequences is pretty strong. Reddit users are up in arms that for the past few weeks, the app hasn’t been delivering its promised wake-up calls, causing people to oversleep and risk showing up late for work. The problem is so severe that it’s beginning to impact the app’s reviews on Google Play, where a flurry of one-star ratings have started to appear. But a fix is being worked on.

