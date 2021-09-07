OPPO to launch wireless Enco Buds on September 8

A portable wireless power bank will be pretty useful for a lot of people who are on the go and need to charge their mobile device, but this particular new one from OtterBox is being pitched to gamers. The consumer electronics accessory brand has announced its new Folding Wireless Power Bank, intended for mobile gamers as well as travelers. It will let users continue to play their games or watch media on their devices while juicing it up, adding 25 hours of extra battery life.

