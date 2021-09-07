CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

OPPO to launch wireless Enco Buds on September 8

By TechGig Bureau
techgig.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPPO, the leading global smart device brand, is set to launch its new, truly wireless Enco Buds. will offer an incredible battery experience and, crystal-clear, concert-like audio, and are built for consumers who want to upgrade to truly wireless earbuds for the first time. Battery beast with 24 hours of...

content.techgig.com

Comments / 0

Related
techgig.com

Huge discount on iPhone 12; iPhone 13 launch September 14

Flipkart is offering a massive discount on the iPhone 12 series just ahead of the iPhone 13 launch event. is all set to host an event today, where it is expected to launch its latest iPhone 13 lineup and other devices. The e-commerce giant is not running any Apple-specific sale on its platform and is still giving big discounts on last year’s.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Dizo GoPods, GoPods Neo true wireless earbuds launched in India

Dizo, the first brand under Realme’s Techlife ecosystem has expanded its audio line up with two new affordable true wireless earbuds. The Dizo GoPods and Dizo GoPods Neo budget true wireless earbuds will go on sale in India next week. Along with the launch of these two TWS earbuds, Dizo also announced a beard trimmer and a hairdryer which, as you can expect, are just rebranded Realme trimmer and hairdryer.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

OnePlus Buds Pro Review: All wireless earbuds need ‘Zen Mode’

OnePlus has impressed me once again, only this time it has less to do with its decent, affordable hardware and more to do with one handy feature — ‘Zen Mode.’. Adding Zen Mode to its Buds Pro earbuds makes so much sense that I’m surprised the idea isn’t more prevalent across the industry. Zen Mode allows users to squeeze the stems of the buds to activate a soundtrack of birds chirping, late-night campfires, and other serene sounds.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oppo#Wireless Earbuds#Smart Device#Background Noise#The Enco Buds
mobilesyrup.com

Pixel 6, 6 Pro to support 23W wireless charging, launch in October

Two new Pixel 6 leaks have arrived, pointing to the phone offering 23W wireless charging and that it will arrive in October. The wireless charging leak comes from Android Police’s Max Weinbach, who was able to confirm via details obtained from a U.S. retailer that there may be a 23W Pixel Stand on the way. A picture of the inventory system lists a ‘Google Pixel 23W WL Stand.’ While the inventory entry could be a typo, the screen also lists a ‘demo’ version with the same name.
CELL PHONES
geekculture.co

Jabra Launches New Elite Series True Wireless Earbuds

Jabra is introducing three sets of earbuds to its true wireless earbuds lineup. The Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, and Elite 3 are each designed to target the specific needs of different earbuds users. Elite 7 Pro. The Elite 7 Pro boasts the new MultiSensor Voice technology, which is...
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

DIZO GoPods, GoPods Neo launched in India as rebadged realme Buds Air 2, Buds Q2

Last week, DIZO was tipped to launch 7 new products in India in September. On the first day of the new month, the realme TechLife brand has announced four products already. Two of them are audio products, while the remaining two are personal care products. Let’s take a look at the audio products in this article, which are DIZO GoPods and DIZO GoPods Neo respectively.
RETAIL
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

OtterBox launches Folding Wireless Power Bank, targets gamers

A portable wireless power bank will be pretty useful for a lot of people who are on the go and need to charge their mobile device, but this particular new one from OtterBox is being pitched to gamers. The consumer electronics accessory brand has announced its new Folding Wireless Power Bank, intended for mobile gamers as well as travelers. It will let users continue to play their games or watch media on their devices while juicing it up, adding 25 hours of extra battery life.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Android Police

The Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless buds are 50% off

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are one of the best sounding true wireless ANC buds on the market. Their, however, is a bit too steep. Thankfully, the CX 400BT offer the same audio quality without noise cancelation for a lot cheaper, as they traditionally sell for $200. However, they're much more affordable thanks to this deal, as they're down to just $97.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

The Redmi Buds 3 are set to launch as the brand's next AirPod clones later in September 2021

Redmi has started hinting that its upcoming Buds 3 are the ideal accessory to take back into the classroom in this quarter of 2021 (3Q2021). The Xiaomi brand has also revealed the new TWS peripherals' design via its official Weibo channel in advance. Their new poster indicates an "AirPod-clone" look, right down to the white colorway and boxy charging case.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Redmi Buds 3 launched as Redmi’s first TWS earbuds with a semi-in-ear design

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has officially unveiled the Redmi Buds 3 truly wireless earbuds in China. The Buds 3 arrives as the brand’s first headset with a semi-in-ear design. It carries a price tag of 199 yuan (~$30) but will be open for crowdfunding from September 8 via Xiaomi Youpin and Xiaomi Mall at a reduced price of 159 yuan (~$20).
ELECTRONICS
Wallpaper*

Best buds: our favourite five new wireless earbuds

We round up the latest and greatest wireless earbuds for high-fidelity, in-ear sound. Whether it’s long battery life, active noise cancelling, high-fidelity sound or simply the portability and convenience of a pocketable set of earphones that you are after, these five new devices have got your ears covered. Google Pixel...
ELECTRONICS
guitar.com

Boss launches the Waza-Air Bass, a low-end focused version of its wireless amp headphone system

Boss has released a new version of its Waza-Air wireless amplification system, aimed this time at bass players looking to practice silently on the move or at home. The Waza-Air Bass takes the same approach as the original guitar-focused set. It’s a pair of headphones and a wireless guitar jack. The modelled amplified bass sounds are placed in a virtual 3D environment or, if you prefer, can stay static.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Grab these Jabra ANC true-wireless buds for less than $100

Jabra is one of the market leaders when it comes to true wireless buds. The brand's products are reliable and offer great audio quality. The Elite 75t are one of its higher-end devices and come with active noise cancelation, thanks to a recent upgrade. They usually sell for $150, which is a relatively acceptable price given what they have to offer, but you can grab a pair for just $100, thanks to this deal.
ELECTRONICS
techweez.com

OPPO Reno6 5G Officially Launched in Kenya

OPPO Reno6 5G has finally been unveiled. This is the company’s first 5G smartphone in the country and packs quite the features. OPPO Reno6 succeeds OPPO Reno5 with new upgrades. We finally have a new processor on the Reno – Dimensity 900 5G processor coupled with Mali G78 GPU and...
WORLD
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds launched with ANC and a US$99.99 price tag

The Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds have been launched with 11mm drivers, six microphones, ANC and IPX4 water resistance. Lenovo promises up to seven hours of battery life with ANC disabled. The earbuds will be available for purchase in Q3 2021. Just about every conceivable technology company out there has TWS...
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

OPPO Watch Free to launch this month, tablet may arrive alongside Reno7 series

OPPO may not have a flagship phone to launch in the second half of the year like its competitors but the Chinese manufacturer does have some interesting products coming before 2021 wraps up. A new leak has not only revealed that it has a new smartwatch planned for release this month, but has also provided details of other products.
ELECTRONICS
Business Wire

Logitech Expands Commitment to Enterprise, Launches New Wireless Technology Logi Bolt

NEWARK, Calif. & LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI), the industry-leading provider of consumer electronics, announced the expansion of its enterprise business offerings to include individual work setup solutions in addition to existing, industry-leading meeting room video conferencing technologies to meet the evolving needs of today’s enterprise IT – from the hybrid workplace to global connectivity – to enhance the overall employee experience. Powering this expansion is the introduction of Logi Bolt, a new high-performance, secure wireless technology offering that provides a solution to key imperatives for enterprise IT – secure wireless connection, robust wireless signal and cross-platform compatibility for mice and keyboards. Logitech is bringing Logi Bolt to the enterprise on a global scale to drive enhanced productivity.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

OPPO to release Android 12-based ColorOS 12 in late September

OPPO has confirmed that ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 will roll out late in September. The announcement also means Android 12 will launch sometime this month. The official wallpapers for the next ColorOS version have also been released. The next version of ColorOS is arriving soon. OPPO has confirmed...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy