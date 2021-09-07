OPPO to launch wireless Enco Buds on September 8

NEWARK, Calif. & LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI), the industry-leading provider of consumer electronics, announced the expansion of its enterprise business offerings to include individual work setup solutions in addition to existing, industry-leading meeting room video conferencing technologies to meet the evolving needs of today’s enterprise IT – from the hybrid workplace to global connectivity – to enhance the overall employee experience. Powering this expansion is the introduction of Logi Bolt, a new high-performance, secure wireless technology offering that provides a solution to key imperatives for enterprise IT – secure wireless connection, robust wireless signal and cross-platform compatibility for mice and keyboards. Logitech is bringing Logi Bolt to the enterprise on a global scale to drive enhanced productivity.
