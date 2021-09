It’s been a long time coming, but GW is finally getting dining halls again. Over the next few years, three all-you-can-eat dining halls will be constructed in District House and Thurston and Shenkman halls. GW’s current dining plan offers freedom of choice but is also pricey and fragmented, leaving many students unable to afford enough food or adhere to dietary restrictions. The University’s new dining plan on paper seems like a positive step that could give students the opportunity to eat healthy and affordable food sustainably – but GW should make sure it actually ends up being reasonably priced in practice.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO