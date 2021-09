David Haye may currently be preparing for his eagerly-anticipated comeback fight against Joe Fournier, but according to his promoter, an even bigger bout could be on the cards if the former world champion wins. The 40-year-old retired from the sport in 2018, after back-to-back defeats against former cruiserweight champion - and long-time rival - Tony Bellew. Haye is now in line to face 38-year-old Fournier on the undercard of Evander Holyfield v Vitor Belfort, which certainly makes Saturday’s event one for the nostalgics.However, according to Triller’s Ryan Kavanaugh, the company behind the throwback event, Haye is now one victory away...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO