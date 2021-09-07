COVID-19 cases level off following slight uptick during orientation week

The Berrien County Health Department continues to see ‘bad news’ in the numbers surrounding COVID-19 cases in the County. Here’s the weekly update:. COVID-19 Data Update: we have continued to see our case rates increase over the last week, keeping us in the high transmission category. Many of our schools started this week – in the first four days of this week (Monday-Thursday), there were 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 amongst students and staff, which resulted in 83 people being quarantined. As a comparison, for the entire month of September 2020, there was a total of 19 student/staff cases. This week, there were also 2 school-related outbreaks – one amongst high-school football team and another related to a staff meeting at an elementary school. We are clearly seeing the results of a more highly transmissible variant (Delta) and relaxed prevention and mitigation measures in only our first 4 days of the school year. Our recommendations at this time:

