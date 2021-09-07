CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 cases level off following slight uptick during orientation week

By Alexandra Kicior
GW Hatchet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases during orientation week, the University’s caseload has subsided with a lower positivity rate this past week. The University’s COVID-19 positivity rate, the number of positive cases over the total number of tests administered, started at 0.26 during the week of Aug. 15, rose to 0.43 percent during orientation week and fell back to 0.19 percent during the first week of classes. Ray Lucas, the University’s COVID-19 coordinator, said officials will consider increasing the frequency of required COVID-19 testing if cases continuously rise.

