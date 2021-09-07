Some faculty continue remote instruction due to health reasons and distance to campus

We are writing to share COVID-19 updates important to the campus. The health and safety of our campus remains the top priority for the University. As indicated in previous communications, the new Delta variant has a significantly higher transmission rate. What we know is that while the transfer rates are higher, being fully vaccinated significantly decreases the chances for severe symptoms causing hospitalization. As of Monday, August 29, 2021, nearly 80 percent (79 percent) of students had submitted proof of vaccination or received an approved medical or religious exemption. In addition, we continue to review nearly 1,000 submissions provided after the August 1, 2021 deadline or that were emailed to Student Health rather than submitted to the MedProctor portal. Further, 100 percent of students in residential housing are fully vaccinated. To date, 1,086 employees have uploaded their vaccine records in Workday. We will continue to provide additional training to support the uploading process.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 14 DAYS AGO