Some faculty continue remote instruction due to health reasons and distance to campus
After nearly three semesters of online instruction, the student body has returned to classrooms, but some professors have not. A few dozen professors will teach 45 on-campus courses through remote instruction this fall, according to the Schedule of Classes, because they live outside of the DMV or have personal health concerns that prevent them from teaching in person amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. Faculty teaching remotely this semester said they remain excited to teach classes remotely and will work to create the best experience they can for their students through check-ins and flexible office hours.www.gwhatchet.com
