Some faculty continue remote instruction due to health reasons and distance to campus

By Nicholas Pasion
GW Hatchet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly three semesters of online instruction, the student body has returned to classrooms, but some professors have not. A few dozen professors will teach 45 on-campus courses through remote instruction this fall, according to the Schedule of Classes, because they live outside of the DMV or have personal health concerns that prevent them from teaching in person amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. Faculty teaching remotely this semester said they remain excited to teach classes remotely and will work to create the best experience they can for their students through check-ins and flexible office hours.

butlerradio.com

Butler Schools Dealing With Growing Number Of COVID Cases

The Butler Area School District is dealing with a growing number of COVID cases. According to the district’s website there are currently 86 active cases; with many concentrated at the high school and intermediate. Those two schools are responsible for nearly 60 cases combined. Cases are much more spread out...
BUTLER, PA
howard.edu

Health Updates for the Campus Community

We are writing to share COVID-19 updates important to the campus. The health and safety of our campus remains the top priority for the University. As indicated in previous communications, the new Delta variant has a significantly higher transmission rate. What we know is that while the transfer rates are higher, being fully vaccinated significantly decreases the chances for severe symptoms causing hospitalization. As of Monday, August 29, 2021, nearly 80 percent (79 percent) of students had submitted proof of vaccination or received an approved medical or religious exemption. In addition, we continue to review nearly 1,000 submissions provided after the August 1, 2021 deadline or that were emailed to Student Health rather than submitted to the MedProctor portal. Further, 100 percent of students in residential housing are fully vaccinated. To date, 1,086 employees have uploaded their vaccine records in Workday. We will continue to provide additional training to support the uploading process.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Chronicle of Higher Education

This Map Tracks Faculty and Staff Experiences With Covid on Campus in Real Time

A new data-visualization project is collecting information from faculty and staff members about how many of their students have contracted Covid-19 or are quarantining, and about how those workers feel about the state of affairs on their campus. The visualization is the latest effort from the Visionary Futures Collective, which...
COLLEGES
thebrownandwhite.com

Students and faculty react to return to in-person instruction

Lehigh students and faculty returned to in-person instruction on Aug. 23 for the fall 2021 semester, following almost three semesters of mostly virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although a majority of courses are being taught entirely in person, a select number will be remote for instructor-specific reasons. Kashi...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Boston Globe

URI issues COVID-19 vaccine mandate for faculty, some staff

The University of Rhode Island announced Thursday that it will require all faculty and non-classified staff to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination by Oct. 15, or request a medical or religious exemption. Employees who get exemptions have to do twice-weekly surveillance testing and remain physically distanced from others, the...
COLLEGES
fourpointsnews.com

CRMS 6th grade remote learning due to COVID

Starting this week, Leander ISD moved Canyon Ridge Middle School’s 6th grade level to remote learning due to COVID-19 clusters. CRMS joins another LISD middle school, Wiley, and seven elementary schools in temporary remote learning for 10 days. CRMS had 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases last week with 13 of the...
EDUCATION
Lassen County News

High school to move to temporary distance learning due to COVID

Lassen Union High School District is moving to a temporary distance learning model as local community COVID-19 cases increase. LHS Principal/ Superintendent Morgan Nugent shared the update during a Thursday Facebook live video on the LHS page. In the video, he announced while school would be in-person today, Friday, Sept. 3, they would be moving to distance learning Tuesday, Sept. 7. He clarified in the comments school would be back on Sept. 13.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Lebanon-Express

ODE releases health advisory for schools to continue in person instruction

The Oregon Department of Education released a health advisory on Tuesday that schools must follow in order to continue in person instruction. Anyone who comes into contact with school-aged children should be vaccinated if they are eligible to reduce the spread of the virus in the community. Educators and families...
EDUCATION
WOWK

WVU faculty overwhelmingly approves campus vaccine mandate resolution

MORGANTOWN, WV – The faculty of West Virginia University overwhelmingly approved a resolution supporting a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees on the university’s campuses. On Wednesday, a rare meeting of the entire faculty was held. Debate and discussion over the resolution lasted nearly three hours and ended with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
University of Arkansas

Fall Meeting of the Campus Faculty: 'Confronting Burnout'

Campus Faculty will hold its fall 2021 meeting at 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10. The topic of the meeting is: Confronting Faculty Burnout. Dr. Michael Berner, a physician at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and an expert in mental health, will lead a much needed discussion about faculty burnout. This seminar is cosponsored by the Teaching Academy, the Wally Cordes Teaching Faculty Support Center and the Office of Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Allan Hancock College faculty can switch in-person classes to hybrid or remote

Allan Hancock College faculty will have the option to convert an in-person class to a remote or hybrid option, and there will be testing requirements for students and staff who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. During a special meeting Tuesday, the Board of Trustees heard what Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers called...
COLLEGES
WJBF.com

Some Augusta University faculty members call for mask mandate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A group of Augusta University faculty wants to send a message to the University System of Georgia about safety concerns in the classroom and their thoughts on the need for stronger efforts to be made to prevent COVID. Anyone who takes a walk through the middle...
AUGUSTA, GA
vt.edu

A message to students, faculty, and staff on campus safety and preparedness

From: Vice President for Enterprise Administrative and Business Services. The safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community is a top priority for Virginia Tech. We take this responsibility very seriously because safe living and learning environments are more healthy, respectful, and productive. The Virginia Tech Police Department and Virginia Tech Emergency Management work together with Housing and Residence Life, Cook Counseling Center, Schiffert Health Center, and Dean of Students’ staffs and other employees from across campus to build, improve, and sustain university resilience, departmental readiness, and individual preparedness.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Axios

U of A faculty push administration for remote work

The University of Arkansas faculty senate approved a resolution Wednesday that asks the school to provide faculty and staff the option to work remotely. Context: The university requires all classes that aren't taught online to be taught in person. While teachers can choose to allow students to attend remotely on a case-by-case basis, teachers themselves do not have the option to pivot based on COVID-19 concerns.
COLLEGES
uatrav.com

Students, faculty say professor was denied reasonable accommodations for disability

Three days before the start of the fall semester, an assistant professor in the UofA’s Counselor Education and Supervision Program sent an email to students enrolled in her fall courses notifying them she would be unable to teach the classes. Since then, outrage has been building among CESP students and faculty members who say Tameeka Hunter’s rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act were violated when she was denied a request to teach remotely.
COLLEGES

