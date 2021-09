Georgetown, Del. - Georgetown Police have arrested a man after he was found to have entered vehicles, removed belongings, and used the victim's credit card. On September 2, 2021, Georgetown officers responded to Georgetown Plaza for a reported theft from a vehicle. Officers learned that the victim's personal items were taken from a vehicle which included credit and debit cards. During the investigation, the victim was alerted that bank cards were being used to make purchases at local establishments in Georgetown. As a result, officers responded to the areas where the victim's card was utilized and were subsequently able to develop both a suspect and vehicle description. Soon thereafter, officers located the vehicle and suspect in the area of W. North St. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident.

12 DAYS AGO