After hearing so many people talk so emphatically for so long about leaving Oklahoma, it's strange to see the 2020 Census data showing the opposite. People are moving to Oklahoma, in droves. The Sooner State didn't gain the nearly four million new residents Texas has in the last ten years, but on scale this state is holding its own, and OKC has proven responsible for half of all new Okies, a little over 100k people. So what could it be that is drawing people to Oklahoma?

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO