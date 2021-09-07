CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

McBride hit by lorry driver shortage and higher costs

By Holly Williams
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lnnL_0boWfmFF00

Household cleaning products firm McBride has been left nursing an 18% slump in profits due to “unprecedented” material price increases as the lorry driver shortage and supply chain issues take their toll.

The group, which is behind many supermarkets’ own-brand cleaning products, posted underlying pre-tax profits of £19.9 million for the year to June 30, down from £24.2 million the previous year.

It said it has seen an “exceptionally fast escalation in input costs” since early spring, with cardboard costs more than 50% higher than they were a year ago and certain solvents more than 300% higher.

McBride expects the peak of the cost pressures in the autumn and is having “urgent” discussions with retailers as it seeks to protect its margins by increasing prices, while it is also cutting costs by £10 million.

The size of cost increases in materials including plastics, cardboard and surfactants is unprecedented, and is coupled with challenges with freight availability and costs adding further inflationary pressures

McBride

The group said: “The severe challenges seen across industries with supply chain shortages have heavily impacted McBride.

“The size of cost increases in materials including plastics, cardboard and surfactants is unprecedented, and is coupled with challenges with freight availability and costs adding further inflationary pressures.”

McBride kept its 2021-22 outlook unchanged after warning last month that profits could tumble by up to 65%.

The Manchester-based firm – which also makes it own label products such as Oven Pride – said in August that, while it had agreed price increases with many customers, these rises will start later than McBride was hoping.

It means the company will not be able to pass on the increased costs from its raw materials supply chains for some time.

McBride is one of many companies being forced to deal with a shortage of lorry drivers and pressures in supply chains that are making raw materials more expensive and difficult to get hold of.

Housebuilder Vistry also said on Tuesday that it is seeing costs surge for certain construction materials.

McBride said the past financial year’s performance was further affected in the final six months by a slowdown in demand for cleaning products after booming sales at the start of the pandemic.

Following sales growth of 1.7% in the first half, second-half revenues dropped 9.5% compared with a year earlier.

Cleaning product growth swung from an 11% jump in the first half to an 11% fall in the following six months.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Ocado calls on Government to add HGV drivers to skilled shortage list

The online grocer said the shortages has become ‘an increasingly important issue for the industry’. Ocado has become the latest supermarket to call on the Government to add HGV drivers to the skilled shortage list to fill the vacancies hitting supply chains across the country. The online grocer’s finance chief...
WORLD
BBC

Ocado says delivery driver wage rise to cost it up to £5m

Ocado says attracting new delivery drivers through higher wages and sign-on bonuses will cost it up to £5m. The online food delivery company is the latest to announce it has deployed incentives to hire new staff amid chronic shortages of lorry drivers. Its statement comes after the government confirmed plans...
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Costs for Fleet Maintenance and Repair Rise in First Half of 2021

Costs for parts and labor for fleet repairs rose over the first six months of the year, according to American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council and Decisiv Inc. “The increases in costs for parts and labor reflect the changes taking place in the North American economy,” says Decisiv president...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lorry#Supermarkets#Oven Pride
pv-magazine.com

Price increases hit US solar as trade uncertainties with China cloud growth goals

Solar prices rose quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year in every U.S. market segment, according to the Q2 U.S. Solar Market Insight report released by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie. The trifecta of price increases was a first since Wood Mackenzie began modeling system price data in 2014. In...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK dairy farmers told to throw milk away due to shortage of lorry drivers

Some UK farmers have been told to throw away milk because of a shortage of lorry drivers to collect it, while one dairy logistics firm warned of a “collapse of parts of the supply chain”.The National Farmers' Union (NFU) said that while most farms were "just about surviving" the current lack of drivers was unsustainable and urgent action was needed to prevent more serious problems with food deliveries.An NFU spokesperson said the situation was “very concerning for a lot of people. It really varies from farm to farm but it is not sustainable”.“Some farms are doing OK, some are really...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Industry
Shropshire Star

Selco launches lorry driver training academy to help ease national shortage

The building materials supplier is itself struggling to fill more than 20 HGV driver vacancies. Building materials supplier Selco has launched a training programme offering its staff the chance to become lorry drivers to help ease the nationwide shortage. Selco Builders Warehouse said its new driver academy aims to create...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Halfords hit by bike shortages as Dunelm warns of rising costs

Halfords has been struck by a shortage of bicycles and Dunelm is struggling against the rising cost of material for its furniture as the supply chain crisis continues to cause havoc on the high street. Britain's largest cycling retailer has warned that it is suffering from a low availability of...
BICYCLES
Shropshire Star

Biffa ‘working hard’ to lessen impact of lorry driver shortage

At least 18 councils across the UK are said to be experiencing delays to their rubbish collections. Waste collection giant Biffa has said it is “working hard” to lessen the impact of the nationwide lorry driver shortage on its services as households suffer lengthy delays to bin collections across the UK.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Paints maker PPG warns that Q3 sales will lag guidance by $225 million to $275 million due to shortages, higher costs

Shares of paint maker PPG Industries Inc. slid 4% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company said it expects third-quarter sales volumes to be lower by $225 million to $275 million from guidance issued at the start of the quarter, due to disruptions in commodity supply, chip shortages and continued logistics and transportation challenges in many regions, including the U.S., Europe and China. "In addition, raw material inflation for the third quarter is trending higher than previously communicated by about $60 million to $70 million," the company said in a statement. The supply-chain disruptions have deteriorated since the company's earnings announcement on July 19 and it is now withdrawing its third-quarter and full-year guidance. However, aggregate economic demand remains robust, it said, and PPG expects strong sales growth heading into 2022 once conditions normalize. Shares have gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20.8%.
BUSINESS
ihsmarkit.com

UK construction activity hit by unprecedented shortages and cost pressures

The UK construction industry is being hit by unprecedented shortages of raw materials and labour, the costs of which are also rising at rates far in excess of anything previously recorded in over two decades of PMI survey history. UK PMI data showed construction activity slowing sharply in August. The...
CONSTRUCTION
BBC

What's it like to be in the 1% of female lorry drivers?

With the UK facing a chronic shortage of lorry drivers, some haulage firms are trying to attract more women to the profession, as currently only 1% of truck drivers are female. Shanalee Johnson, who drives for one of the country's largest haulage firms, Wincanton, is part of that 1%. The...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ikea struggling to supply around 1,000 product lines to UK customers due to Brexit and lorry driver shortage

Ikea is struggling to supply around 1,000 product lines to UK customers, with Brexit and a shortage of lorry drivers to blame for the disruption.All 22 stores in the UK are experiencing problems and shoppers have reported some outlets completely running out of mattresses, among other items.The Swedish retailer has said that 10 per cent of all its products are affected by the shortages.Ikea is just one of a string of companies being hit by the impact of the current supply chain crisis.Last week, McDonald’s, Iceland, the Co-op and Greggs all admitted that they were facing difficulties with stock.The Wetherspoon...
RETAIL
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Fast-food prices soar with higher labor costs

Restaurant menu price inflation is not slowing down. Food-away-from-home inflation rose 4.7% year-over-year last month, according to new data from the U.S. Labor Department, as a combination of higher costs and a consumer willing to pay them to push prices higher. But even that understates price movement at restaurants because...
BUSINESS
moneyweek.com

Lorry driver shortage: where have all the truckers gone and what can we do about it?

The question of how to recruit and train enough lorry drivers to keep the country running has suddenly exploded into front-page news, with driver shortages creating big problems for businesses, consumers and politicians. The Road Haulage Association estimates that well over 600,000 heavy-goods vehicle (HGV) drivers are normally needed to keep UK plc running smoothly, and says we’re currently about 100,000 short. That means Nando’s can’t get its chickens. McDonald’s can’t get its bottled drinks. Supermarket shelves have gaps and retailers are holding their lowest stock levels since 1983. In sum, the driver shortage risks slamming the brakes on Britain’s post-Covid-19 recovery and fuelling price inflation – with warnings of worse chaos to come as consumer demand peaks at Christmas.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

The Independent

242K+
Followers
110K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy