We may see an Amazon-brand Fire TV model (or multiple models) launch in the US as early as next month, according to a new report. Amazon’s alleged plans to offer smart TVs running its Fire TV platform under its own brand have been rumored for a while now, with sources claiming the project has been in the pipeline for a couple of years. Though it won’t be the first time Amazon has launched its own TV, it will be a first for the US market.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO