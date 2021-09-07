Shang-Chi Actor Simu Liu Trolls Critics Who Said MCU Film Would Flop
Socially awkward straightedge fraud. When Marvel Studios announced in 2019 that they were bringing Shang-Chi to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the general fan response was a bit underwhelming, to say the least. The initial reaction to Shang-Chi's MCU arrival was pretty understandable given the fact that the character has always been considered a D-list hero in the comics and not a lot of casual fans are familiar with him.epicstream.com
Comments / 0