Research on gecko tails presents unique movement applicable to robotics

By Cindy Liu
Daily Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven meters above the ground, Max Planck research group leader Ardian Jusufi observed a gecko glide off a tree and crash headfirst into another tree at 13 miles per hour. Slamming into the tree, the gecko’s body arced in an extreme backbend, yet it didn’t fall off — it pressed its hind legs and tail onto the surface and righted itself. Campus integrative biology professor Robert Full and Jusufi, his former doctoral student, worked with two other scientists, University of Surrey lecturer Robert Siddall and former campus doctoral student Greg Byrnes, to research these unique gecko tail maneuvers and their applications in robotics.

Max Planck
earth.com

Geckos rely on their tails to survive a crash landing

A new study has revealed that geckos use their tails to survive a head-first crash landing. The study, a collaboration between experts in Robotics and Biology, also reveals that geckos are talented gliders despite having no major specializations for flight. Geckos have remarkable abilities, including sticky feet that allow them...
These Incredible Geckos Crash-Land on Rainforest Trees but Don’t Fall, Thanks to Their Tails

Scientists find another use for lizards’ versatile tails: stabilization after headfirst crashes. A gecko’s tail is a wondrous and versatile thing. In more than 15 years of research on geckos, scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, and, more recently, the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems in Stuttgart, Germany, have shown that geckos use their tails to maneuver in midair when gliding between trees, to right themselves when falling, to keep from falling off a tree when they lose their grip and even to propel themselves across the surface of a pond, as if walking on water.
WILDLIFE
