Research on gecko tails presents unique movement applicable to robotics
Seven meters above the ground, Max Planck research group leader Ardian Jusufi observed a gecko glide off a tree and crash headfirst into another tree at 13 miles per hour. Slamming into the tree, the gecko’s body arced in an extreme backbend, yet it didn’t fall off — it pressed its hind legs and tail onto the surface and righted itself. Campus integrative biology professor Robert Full and Jusufi, his former doctoral student, worked with two other scientists, University of Surrey lecturer Robert Siddall and former campus doctoral student Greg Byrnes, to research these unique gecko tail maneuvers and their applications in robotics.www.dailycal.org
