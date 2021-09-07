Speed Wheels Stories: A Conversation with Shepard Fairey

“Drink in these waters and remember what you forgot at birth.” - from Obsidian Butterfly by Octavio Paz. Whether staring out at an angry surf or feeling the mental massage of undulating waves, the power of the ocean invokes a kind of hypnosis. Stepping into the water can be a siren call or baptism of relief, but the surge relentlessly laps and loops, caressing or carousing, depending on forces beyond our control. With life’s convergence of serendipity and familial pull, the tides have brought Camille Rose Garcia back to her first gallery, Merry Karnowsky’s KP Projects, where the two women will present Obsidian Butterfly, 14 works on panel and 12 smaller pieces on paper, inspired by the Octavio Paz poem, on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

VISUAL ART ・ 6 DAYS AGO