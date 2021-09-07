Janice Elizabeth Drennon, 73, of New Philadelphia, OH passed away in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital, Dover, OH on September 3, 2021 following a short battle with Covid-19. Born in Huntington, West Virginia on June 17, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Davis Alexander and Esther Elizabeth (Bryant) Bragg and predeceased by her older brother Richard. She is survived by her family including her husband David E. Drennon, sons Christopher M. Tweel (Leah) of Richmond, VA and Patrick A. Tweel (Summer Devol) of Williamstown, WV, granddaughters Amara Tweel and Bailey Tweel, and step children Hannah McMillan (Benjamin) of Charleston, WV, Jennifer Huber (Mitchell) of Parkersburg, WV and Caleb Drennon (Emily) of Pittsburgh, PA and step grandchildren Elena and Paloma McMillan and Jaikin Huber.