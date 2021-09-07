The direct line from 'Taxi Driver' to 'The Card Counter'

Paul Schrader’s Competition title stars Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish. Dir/scr: Paul Schrader. US. 2021. 112 mins. Perhaps the most arresting scene in veteran screenwriter turned director Paul Schrader’s new film comes when Oscar Isaac’s professional gambler and the gambling agent played by Tiffany Haddish go on what both know (but neither has quite admitted) is their first date. They’re walking in a botanical garden that has been turned into a magical light show. Nature has been given the Las-Vegas treatment, but the tone is romantic enough until the camera soars up high to show this park from far above – and suddenly everything looks like a video game. The zoom out pens us back into a space even smaller than the over-lit casino salons which the hesitant couple have fled to get a breath of fresh air.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO