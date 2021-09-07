CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The direct line from 'Taxi Driver' to 'The Card Counter'

By LINDSEY BAHR
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE, Italy (AP) — Paul Schrader knows he has a limited number of films left, so whatever he does from here on out is going to be for himself. At 75 years old, the writer of “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull” and director of “American Gigolo” and “Mishima” was even somewhat prepared to call it a day after his 2018 film “First Reformed,” for which he got his first Oscar nomination. He didn’t want to. He just knew it might be the reality.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

In ‘The Card Counter,’ Tiffany Haddish brings the light

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Tiffany Haddish may have Martin Scorsese to thank for her role in Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter,” at least indirectly. It was Scorsese who opened Schrader’s eyes to the power of the comedic actor when he cast Albert Brooks in a vanilla — seemingly plain — role in “Taxi Driver.” Schrader asked him why and he said he thought Brooks would find something in it.
MOVIES
Odyssey

'The Card Counter' Isn't A Winner

William Tell, expertly played by Oscar Isaac, is a master poker player. He knows all the rules, tricks and tips to win a game, and he openly shares these explanations to the audience through monologues played over his card games. For a film that tries hard to artistically deliver a...
GAMBLING
Screendaily

‘The Card Counter’: Venice Review

Paul Schrader’s Competition title stars Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish. Dir/scr: Paul Schrader. US. 2021. 112 mins. Perhaps the most arresting scene in veteran screenwriter turned director Paul Schrader’s new film comes when Oscar Isaac’s professional gambler and the gambling agent played by Tiffany Haddish go on what both know (but neither has quite admitted) is their first date. They’re walking in a botanical garden that has been turned into a magical light show. Nature has been given the Las-Vegas treatment, but the tone is romantic enough until the camera soars up high to show this park from far above – and suddenly everything looks like a video game. The zoom out pens us back into a space even smaller than the over-lit casino salons which the hesitant couple have fled to get a breath of fresh air.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tye Sheridan
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Paul Schrader
Person
Oscar Isaac
flickdirect.com

See An Advanced Screening of The Card Counter in Miami, Florida

There is a reason for the saying "you reap what you sow". It is a warning to those who expect to get away with their past indiscretions. For William Tell (Oscar Isaac; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) those words ring true as he now struggles with the sins of his past to earn forgiveness in the new feature film, THE CARD COUNTER.
MIAMI, FL
wegotthiscovered.com

Exclusive Interview: Tye Sheridan Talks The Card Counter

Tye Sheridan might only be 24 years old, but he’s already built up an impressive filmography that’s seen him jump between acclaimed independent dramas and big budget blockbusters. His first three credits saw him share the screen with Brad Pitt in The Tree of Life, Matthew McConaughey in Mud and Nicolas Cage in Joe, which is an impressive start to a career.
CELEBRITIES
oscars.org

From Taxi Drivers To Card Sharks: Paul Schrader On 45 Years Of Movies

You learn a lot making movies for 45 years. That much is clear from Paul Schrader’s recent appearance on the No Film School podcast. Despite the name, it’s an extremely enlightening half hour: The writer-director, whose new crime drama The Card Counter comes to theaters on Sept. 10, manages to pack into 30 minutes what feels like a lifetime of learning.
MOVIES
bluemountaineagle.com

Paul Schrader goes dark again in 'The Card Counter'

When Paul Schrader was a boy, his strict Calvinist mother stabbed his thumb with a needle to show him what Hell would feel like. It must not have hurt too bad, because he grew up to be a writer and director responsible for movies with dark, hellish themes. You may...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxi Driver#The Card Counter#Direct Line#Ap#Dutch#Twitter
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘The Card Counter' Goes All In on Regret, Guilt and Pain

In “The Card Counter”, Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) plays William Tell, an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions. Tell was one of the men involved in torturing prisoners in Abu Ghraib which we see in vivid flashbacks throughout the film. After...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Calls Show Biggest Risk He's Taken

Marvel is no stranger to taking risks with the movies and television shows it creates, and executives with the studio will often times express as much. One of those characters that could be a substantial risk is Marc Spector, the street-level vigilante that will lead Moon Knight when it's released next year. In fact, Oscar Isaac — the actor behind Spector — says the show is probably the biggest risk he's had in his career.
MOVIES
UC Daily Campus

‘The Card Counter’: An introspective thriller

Premiering in select theaters this week, “The Card Counter” is Paul Schrader’s newest release. Schrader famously penned many of Martin Scorsese’s most critically acclaimed films, such as “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull” and “The Last Temptation of Christ.” The film stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe. With...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Knives Out 2 Wraps Filming Says Director Rian Johnson

When the first Knives Out was released back in 2019, it was a huge box office hit, garnered critical acclaim, and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Talks for the sequel officially begun afterward with Rian Johnson returning to write and direct and Daniel Craig reprising his role of Detective Benoit Blanc. Earlier this year, it was reported that Netflix has acquired the rights to the second and third films for a whopping $469 million and, in June, production for the sequel has officially started in Greece.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
blcklst.com

Page One: “Taxi Driver” (1976)

All that description of Travis Bickle capped off with a portent of things to come:. sun, Travis Bickle moves toward violence. As Ovid says, “The seeds of change lie within.” At the very beginning of the story, the first few lines in the script introducing the Protagonist, Schrader plants those “seeds.” Seeds of violence. Become who you are, Travis Bickle.
MOVIES
tonemadison.com

"The Card Counter" contemplates how fallen people carry on in a fallen world

Paul Schrader’s latest psychological noir drama is now playing at AMC Madison 6 and Marcus Point. Header Image: William Tell (Oscar Issac) journals in a dimly lit hotel room with furniture covered in white sheets. A bottle of bourbon and an empty glass are within his reach in the foreground.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Wolf of Wall Street' 4K Blu-ray Release Overseen by Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese's 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street was one of the year's most critically acclaimed films. It was nominated for five Academy Awards® including Best Picture, Best Director for Martin Scorsese, and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Leonardo DiCaprio. Now, just days before its eight-year anniversary, The Wolf of Wall Street will be released in 4K with the transfer being overseen by Scorsese himself.
MOVIES
NME

Rian Johnson confirms shooting on ‘Knives Out 2’ has wrapped

Rian Johnson has confirmed that filming on his anticipated Knives Out sequel has finished filming. The follow-up to the hit 2019 murder-mystery caper, which will see Daniel Craig reprise his role as eccentric Detective Benoit Blanc, began work in June and has been shooting partly in Greece. Taking to his...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy