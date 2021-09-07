Missing Oktoberfest? Try these märzen and festbier lagers by British brewers

Live music, DJs, German food, competitions, dancers. October 2, 16 and 23 at 1pm - Electric Brixton, Brixton. October 2, 9, 16 and 23 at 2pm - Electric Ballroom, Camden. Jeez, you done one of these before? Carnage. Absolute carnage. Well what do you expect? It’s Oktoberfest, in London. But of course you are a responsible drinker dripping in class, so you’ll be sipping on those Bavarian brews from Spaten, Lowenbrau and Becks. And why not say sober enough – for a bit, at least – to enjoy the quite awesome entertainment lined up for you. We’re talking the return of the eight-piece brass band, No Limit Street Band, Club de Fromage DJs, dancers, and of course servers kitted out in dirndl and lederhosen. And then there’s authentic Bavarian food courtesy of the super Brat Bros, competitions, challenged and did we say beer? There will be beer.

FESTIVAL ・ 8 DAYS AGO