Questor: a small, acquisitive oil firm? This is why i3 Energy may just be worth the risk
There are so many reasons not to look at i3 Energy. It is a small cap. It is acquisitive. It is a junior commodity producer that may need to farm out assets to realise their value. It may need more cash from investors to make deals or invest in production. And it produces oil and gas, something that will deter those investors who want companies to meet their requirements when it comes to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0