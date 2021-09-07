Dana William Hess

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDana William Hess, 72, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Monday, September 6, 2021 at his home. He was born July 31, 1949 in Marietta, Ohio, son of Denver William Lee Hess and Mary Hall Hess. He was an operator at Chevron-Phillips, retiring in 2009 after 30 years of service. Dana graduated from Fort Frye High School in 1968 and served in the US Army. He loved being around his grandchildren and feeding the birds. He was married on December 7, 1973 to Barbara O’Linn Hess who died October 21, 2020. He is survived by a son, Denver Hess and wife Heather of Williamstown, WV; a daughter, Melissa Durkin and husband Mike of Parkersburg, WV; five grandchildren, Halley, Wesley, Hudson, Deacon and Hayden; his mother, Mary Hess of Beverly; a sister, Sharon Harper and husband Randy of Beverly, two brothers, Jerry Hess and wife Mary of Beverly and Mark Hess and wife Bobbie of Beverly; and a sister in-law, Karen Hess of Beverly.

