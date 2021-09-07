Redway Man Taken to the Hospital With Injuries After Crash in Oregon
On Friday, September 3, 2021 at approximately 8:43 PM, Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 3. Preliminary investigation revealed a Nissan Pathfinder, operated by Robyn Loonam (50) of Eugene, was eastbound when it lost control and crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a Toyota 4-Runner, operated by Joely Jimenez (32) of Bronx, NY. The Nissan Pathfinder had been the subject of a driving complaint several minutes prior to the crash.kymkemp.com
Comments / 0