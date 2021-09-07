CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Monica, CA

SMC Barrett Gallery Presents “Pop up on the Promenade”

By Guest Author
Santa Monica Daily Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Monica College (SMC) Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery has stepped outside its walls to launch Pop up on the Promenade, a program to place artwork created by SMC students and faculty in vacant storefronts along the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica. The art installations are temporary and will stay up for a short period of time — usually just a few weeks — determined by when the location is vacated by one tenant and when it will be occupied by a new tenant. The exhibitions contribute an aesthetic element to the popular walk street, give artists a place to show their work, and help attract passersby to look in shop windows, a benefit to local merchants.

www.smdp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

US gymnasts offer scathing assessment of FBI

Star U.S. gymnasts offered stark criticism Wednesday of the FBI's handling of its investigation into sexual assault and harassment in the U.S. gymnastics, prompting criticism from lawmakers of the Department of Justice. “We have been failed and we deserve answers,” Olympic medalist Simone Biles, widely considered the greatest U.S. gymnast...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

David MarkCalifornia recall election results show Gavin Newsom winning — and Donald Trump losing

The California ballot officially featured 46 candidates vying to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the effort to recall him. But in the end, the only one who mattered wasn’t even listed. Newsom was able to carry the day by effectively making the recall a race between him and former President Donald Trump — and Trump was the one who came up short Tuesday night.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
NBC News

Justice Department seeks immediate order blocking enforcement of Texas abortion law

The U.S. Justice Department late Tuesday sought an immediate court order to stop Texas from enforcing its restrictive new law that effectively bans most abortions. The request, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, alleges that the law is an “unprecedented scheme” that seeks to deny women and providers the ability to challenge the statute in federal court and is unconstitutional.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

Biden says he has 'great confidence' in Gen. Mark Milley after new reports

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he has "great confidence" in Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley's leadership after being asked about assertions leveled in a new book about Milley's actions in the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. New reporting...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Silver
The Hill

Democrats revive filibuster fight over voting rights bill

Senate Democrats’ new push to pass voting rights legislation is reviving tensions over the legislative filibuster, the biggest roadblock to passing significant pieces of President Biden ’s agenda. Democrats rolled out a fresh voting and elections proposal on Tuesday, touting it as a unifier for their 50-member caucus. The measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy