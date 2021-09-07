Storytime offered Wednesdays at Mingus Park
Babies, toddlers, preschoolers, parents and caregivers can enjoy rhymes, songs, movement and stories Wednesdays this September at 11 a.m. at an all ages interactive storytime at the Mingus Park Amphitheatre. The program is part of the Coos Bay Library’s efforts to support early literacy throughout the community. Masks are required for anyone over the age of 5 and social distancing is required consistent with current statewide COVID guidelines.theworldlink.com
