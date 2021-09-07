CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Go with the Flow

By Pat Mundus
soundingsonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m willing to bet that we all, especially small sailboat operators, have an anecdote or two about astonishing tidal currents. Mariners with lots of horsepower may simply plow through a foul current—if they don’t mind burning a lot of fuel—and may be less inclined to do a little extra planning. For the rest of us with only modest power, however, avoiding a foul current and squeezing the best speed possible from the boat are crucial. Showing up late for a dinner invitation is harmless enough, but losing the ability to maneuver or being swept into danger can be tragic. Plan ahead. Good current, good speed, safe transit.

www.soundingsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox29.com

Bought chicken over last decade? You could be eligible for settlement payment

People who bought chicken products in the United States over the last decade could be eligible to receive payments as part of a class-action settlement totaling $181 million. Prosecutors in a class-action lawsuit called Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation allege that a number of corporations, including Fieldale, Mar-Jac, Pilgrim’s and Tyson, "conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken," which is a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws. The defendants have denied the allegations.
ECONOMY
Only In New Jersey

One Of The Deadliest Accidents In U.S. History Happened Right Here In New Jersey

New Jersey is a state with a lengthy history, and much of it is positive and fascinating. The first virtually complete dinosaur skeleton discovered in North America was discovered here, for example, and the world’s first boardwalk was constructed here, too! Of course, New Jersey also has some very dark and sad events that happened […] The post One Of The Deadliest Accidents In U.S. History Happened Right Here In New Jersey appeared first on Only In Your State.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
thedrive

This Mysterious Unmanned Vessel Was Just Spotted In San Diego Bay (Updated)

The low-slung drone-ship catamaran is equipped with solar panels, various antennae, and camera systems. The U.S. Navy is accelerating its unmanned surface vessel initiatives. on all fronts. While much of the latest integration testing of these new concepts, which range from tiny remotely controlled boats to far larger, missile toting, optionally manned surface vessels, have occurred off of Southern California, some of these capabilities will soon be put to the test in the Middle East as part of a new task force being formed under the 5th Fleet. Still, San Diego will remain the epicenter of the most advanced and cutting-edge testing.
MILITARY
365thingsinhouston.com

Make a plan for severe weather with our Hurricane & Tropical Storm Preparedness Guide

Stay calm, get informed and be prepared on readying yourself and property for hurricanes and severe weather disasters in the Houston and Galveston region. After a relatively quiet start to the hurricane season in 2021, atmospheric conditions are expected to shift in the coming months, making for more tropic activity in the Gulf as we get deeper into hurricane season, which ends Tuesday, November 30.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Stream#Chartplotters#Sailflow#Vineyard Sound
soundingsonline.com

Tagging Great White Sharks off Nova Scotia

Great white shark researchers who recently tagged three great white sharks off the coast of Massachusetts are now searching the waters off Nova Scotia to tag more white sharks. This will be OCEARCH’s, fourth year in a row in eastern Canadian waters. “We’ve learned this part of Atlantic Canada is...
ANIMALS
Press Democrat

To avoid flooding, Dutch say go with the flow

The Netherlands, accustomed to wet weather, was midway through what would become one of the wettest Julys on record, and Patrick van der Broeck was getting edgy. Germany and Belgium were experiencing epochal floods that would ultimately kill 220 people, and the surging waters were bearing down on the low-lying Netherlands. “All the rain that falls across the border, inevitably will make its way to us,” said van der Broeck, the senior hydrologist for Limburg province.
ENVIRONMENT
APG of Wisconsin

Natural Connections: Going with the flow at the Sea Caves

Emily’s note: Courtney Curtiss is a Natural Resources major with a minor in geology at Northland College. She was recently my student in “WRI 273: Writing the Environmental Essay.” It was a joy to have her in class, and I’d like to share one of her essays with you this week. Enjoy! —Emily Stone.
LIFESTYLE
CHICAGO READER

Where the water flows

About a month ago, I saw a magnet being hurled over the 18th Street Bridge. Initially, I brushed it off and I continued to stroll along the Chicago River bank with my friends. But the sound of the splash carried some weight, like an anchor or rock colliding with the water. I expected the line to be empty, but then I saw that the two magnet throwers on the bridge were pulling up what appeared to be a barrier gate (the kind you see at large concerts). This is when I was first introduced to magnet fishing: the activity of metal scavengers cleaning up waterways all around the world.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy