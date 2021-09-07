CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minisforum EliteMini X500 Ryzen 7 5700G gaming mini PC

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
 8 days ago
Minisforum has announced the availability of its new EliteMini X500 mini PC powerful enough for gaming, entertainment and as an office workstation. Three different varieties are available equipped with 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage priced at $959 or $859 during the launch promotion, 32 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage priced at $1050 or $559 during promotion and 64 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage priced at $1199 or $1069 during the limited time promotion which is currently running.

GeekyGadgets

