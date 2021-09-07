The direct line from ‘Taxi Driver’ to ‘The Card Counter’

With writer-director Paul Schrader’s fantastic new movie, The Card Counter, opening in select theaters this weekend, I recently had the chance to speak with Tiffany Haddish about making the revenge thriller. During the interview, Haddish talks about what drew her to the material, what she learned from working with Oscar Isaac, the way he did so much in a scene by doing so little, why it’s easier for her to do dramatic roles than comedy, what she was shocked to learn about professional gamblers, and more. In addition, she teases playing the straight man in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent opposite Nicolas Cage. The upcoming film sees Cage playing himself with Pedro Pascal playing a superfan who invites Cage to his birthday party and ropes him into recreating some of his finest movie moments. I could not be more excited for a movie.

