The Reds legend believes a new deal will be signed by a superstar performer, but doubts some of the figures being speculated on are true. John Barnes is "not convinced" that there is any truth to the rumours suggesting that Mohamed Salah is demanding £500,000-a-week in any new contract at Liverpool, with the Reds legend seeing that speculation sparked by Cristiano Ronaldo's lucrative deal at Manchester United.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO