Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 03:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...A long period south swell will bring strong and dangerous rip currents and powerful breaking waves to south and southwest facing beaches. Elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet is expected, with occasionally larger and much more powerful sets waves. Some of the larger waves may overflow low-lying areas near the beach, including some beach parking lots. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. Very isolated and minor flooding of beaches around Zuma is possible during the evening high tides.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO