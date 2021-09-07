Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-07 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaver Island and surrounding islands County. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.alerts.weather.gov
