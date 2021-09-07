CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sawyer County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Sawyer; Washburn A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Washburn and southwestern Sawyer Counties through 345 AM CDT At 314 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Trego, or 7 miles northeast of Spooner, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Stone Lake around 325 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Little Round Lake, Couderay, Chief Lake on Chippewa Flowage, Chippewa Flowage West, Chippewa Flowage East, Radisson and New Post. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

US gymnasts offer scathing assessment of FBI

Star U.S. gymnasts offered stark criticism Wednesday of the FBI's handling of its investigation into sexual assault and harassment in the U.S. gymnastics, prompting criticism from lawmakers of the Department of Justice. “We have been failed and we deserve answers,” Olympic medalist Simone Biles, widely considered the greatest U.S. gymnast...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

David MarkCalifornia recall election results show Gavin Newsom winning — and Donald Trump losing

The California ballot officially featured 46 candidates vying to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the effort to recall him. But in the end, the only one who mattered wasn’t even listed. Newsom was able to carry the day by effectively making the recall a race between him and former President Donald Trump — and Trump was the one who came up short Tuesday night.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washburn County, WI
County
Sawyer County, WI
City
Trego, WI
City
Radisson, WI
City
Washburn, WI
City
Spooner, WI
City
Stone Lake, WI
NBC News

Justice Department seeks immediate order blocking enforcement of Texas abortion law

The U.S. Justice Department late Tuesday sought an immediate court order to stop Texas from enforcing its restrictive new law that effectively bans most abortions. The request, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, alleges that the law is an “unprecedented scheme” that seeks to deny women and providers the ability to challenge the statute in federal court and is unconstitutional.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

Biden says he has 'great confidence' in Gen. Mark Milley after new reports

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he has "great confidence" in Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley's leadership after being asked about assertions leveled in a new book about Milley's actions in the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. New reporting...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Nickel#Wind Gust#Doppler#Couderay#New Post
The Hill

Democrats revive filibuster fight over voting rights bill

Senate Democrats’ new push to pass voting rights legislation is reviving tensions over the legislative filibuster, the biggest roadblock to passing significant pieces of President Biden ’s agenda. Democrats rolled out a fresh voting and elections proposal on Tuesday, touting it as a unifier for their 50-member caucus. The measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy