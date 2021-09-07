CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Western Mackinac by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Western Mackinac County. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 09:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. Occasionally larger and suddenly more powerful sets are possible due to the long period nature of the swell. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. Very isolated and minor flooding of beaches and parking lots around Zuma is possible during the evening high tides.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 12:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Tioga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Tioga County in central New York Northeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Milan, or over Athens, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sayre, Waverly, Athens, Sheshequin, Litchfield, Orwell, South Waverly, Windham, Nichols and Rome. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Target Area: Susquehanna The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Broome County in central New York Northwestern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 122 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Little Meadows, or 10 miles south of Endicott, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Conklin, Little Meadows, Friendsville, Vestal Center, Brackney, Salt Springs State Park and Wyoanna. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Huron, Sanilac, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac; Tuscola A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Tuscola, Sanilac and southeastern Huron Counties through 630 PM EDT At 540 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Argyle, or 7 miles southeast of Cass City, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This cluster of strong thunderstorms will be near Argyle around 550 PM EDT. Forestville around 610 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Parisville, McGregor, White Rock, Snover, Juhl, Elmer, New Greenleaf, Tyre, Ruth and Decker. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HURON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-16 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in- ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northern Panhandle FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the low 30s. * WHERE...Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Freeze or frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left exposed.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves 3 to 5 feet subsiding to 2 to 4 feet late morning. Dangerous swimming conditions will persist into late this morning.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Las Animas County through 900 PM MDT At 812 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Thatcher, or 37 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Las Animas County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OTERO COUNTY At 641 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North La Junta, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include La Junta and North La Junta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Costilla and southwestern Las Animas Counties through 530 PM MDT At 449 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Stonewall, or 24 miles south of Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Stonewall around 500 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Huron, Sanilac by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SANILAC AND SOUTHEASTERN HURON COUNTIES At 413 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ubly, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Harbor Beach around 430 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Tyre, Ruth, Redman, Palms, Parisville, Helena, White Rock, Rapson, Verona and Minden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HURON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves 3 to 5 feet subsiding to 2 to 4 feet late morning. Dangerous swimming conditions will persist into late this morning.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Huerfano and northwestern Las Animas Counties through 500 PM MDT At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gulnare, or 19 miles east of Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Aguilar around 425 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Huerfano and southern Pueblo Counties through 715 PM MDT At 625 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Pueblo Reservoir to 13 miles south of Blende. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Huerfano and southern Pueblo Counties, including the following locations... Beulah and Colorado City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lagrange, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern Indiana...and southeastern and southwestern Michigan. Target Area: Lagrange; Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Steuben and northeastern Lagrange Counties through 815 PM EDT At 733 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Lagrange, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Angola and Fremont. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 345 and 357. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 120 and 156. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OTERO COUNTY At 641 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North La Junta, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include La Junta and North La Junta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO COUNTY At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheraw, or near North La Junta, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...La Junta automated weather sensor measured 70 mph winds. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink and Cheraw. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pratt by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central Kansas. Target Area: Pratt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pratt County through 515 PM CDT At 446 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm very near Cairo, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of . MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PRATT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OTERO COUNTY At 641 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North La Junta, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include La Junta and North La Junta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Ford, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Kansas. Target Area: Edwards; Ford; Kiowa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Ford, northwestern Kiowa and southwestern Edwards Counties through 530 PM CDT At 501 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mullinville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Mullinville around 505 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO COUNTY At 603 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheraw, or 9 miles north of La Junta, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public reported wind damage in the Ordway area. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink and Cheraw. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, CO

